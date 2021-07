Ed Sheeran shares secret behind ‘Bad Habits’ loop pedel performance

Lyricist and singer Ed Sheeran shares his secret to perfecting the one-man loop pedal performance of his new song titled Bad Habits.

The singer introduced his trick on TikTok and began by saying, "So this is how I create 'Bad Habits' live on a loop station.”

Check the tutorial below:

@edsheeran Here's how I use my loop pedal to perform Bad Habits x ♬ Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran