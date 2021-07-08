Mathew Perry shared adorable photo from 'happy days'

Matthew Perry is living his life to the fullest.

The Friends famed star, who is famously known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the show, is cherishing precious moments post the series reunion episode.

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, the actor dropped a photo of himself sitting in a restaurant all smiles.

"Happy days…" he captioned alongside the post.

Fans were quick to react to the star's adorable Instagram update.

"Could this picture be more wholesome?" wrote one fan.

"We love seeing you happy Matthew. Chandler made all of us smile so much," added another.

Take a look: