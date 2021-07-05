 
close
Mon Jul 05, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 5, 2021

Dua Lipa spills secrets in a lie detector test: ‘I’m scared!’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 05, 2021
Dua Lipa spills secrets in a lie detector test: ‘I’m scared!’

Lyricist and singer Dua Lipa recently got hooked up to a lie detector test and had fans on the edges of their seats the moment she started spilling the beans on some long held secrets.

The singer had the interview alongside Vanity Fair and touched on a myriad of topics during the course of it all, ranging from career, relationships, accolades, to TV shows, the free Britney movement, and getting tattoos.

Check it out below:



Latest News

More From Entertainment