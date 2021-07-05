 
Sun Jul 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 5, 2021



Mon, Jul 05, 2021
Julia Roberts celebrates 19th wedding anniversary with second husband Daniel Moder in style

Julia Roberts celebrates 19th wedding anniversary with second husband Daniel Moder: 'Just getting started!'

Oscar winner Julia Roberts and second husband Daniel Moder celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary with mesmerising   beach snap on Sunday  (July 4)

The 53-year-old Oscar winner - who boasts around 10 million Instagram followers - kicked off the celebrations by sharing her and husband adorable picture  with gushing tribute, saying: '19 years. Just getting started! #conwings'

The Chopard brand ambassador originally met the 52-year-old Emmy-nominated cinematographer on the 2000 set of Gore Verbinski's film The Mexican co-starring Brad Pitt.

Julia Roberts attracted massive praise form  fans, friends and collogues as she received a glowing comments from the happily married Rita Wilson and Sam Taylor-Johnson as well as a 'like' from happily single comedian Chelsea Handler.

