Julia Roberts celebrates 19th wedding anniversary with second husband Daniel Moder in style

Julia Roberts celebrates 19th wedding anniversary with second husband Daniel Moder: 'Just getting started!'

Oscar winner Julia Roberts and second husband Daniel Moder celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary with mesmerising beach snap on Sunday (July 4)



The 53-year-old Oscar winner - who boasts around 10 million Instagram followers - kicked off the celebrations by sharing her and husband adorable picture with gushing tribute, saying: '19 years. Just getting started! #conwings'



The Chopard brand ambassador originally met the 52-year-old Emmy-nominated cinematographer on the 2000 set of Gore Verbinski's film The Mexican co-starring Brad Pitt.



Julia Roberts attracted massive praise form fans, friends and collogues as she received a glowing comments from the happily married Rita Wilson and Sam Taylor-Johnson as well as a 'like' from happily single comedian Chelsea Handler.

