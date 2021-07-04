Prince Harry under fire for using ‘airy sentence soufflés’ in ‘wokespeak’ attack

Prince Harry recently got called out for acting like a ‘Prince of Piffle’ and speaking in “airy sentence soufflés that mask the essential nothingness of what he is saying.”

The claim has been brought forward by renowned royal commentator Jan Moir.

During her interview with the Daily Mail she claimed, “Once upon a time there was a prince who lived for drinking beer and watching rugby and sometimes running around in the scuddy, occasionally while playing nude billiards with comely young maidens.”

“He was popular, he was kind, he joined the Army to serve his country in Afghanistan and everyone adored him. The Harry we used to know and love was a straightforward, straight-talking, two scant A-levels sort of bloke.”

However, everything reportedly changed the moment he met Meghan, “Things such as climate change, mental health, social media, mindfulness, raindrops, and myriad other subjects he could lecture us on at length, with passion, ad infinitum.”

But in the end he became “his own brand of wokespeak. A kind of jargon-led, plum dumb waffle, sugared with an endearing raspberry ripple of his customary mild confusion.”

“The result is an Eton mess of words that entrance his fans but utterly bamboozle the rest of us. In the modern manner, he is now an expert at constructing elaborate, airy sentence soufflés that mask the essential nothingness of what he is saying."