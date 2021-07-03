Princess Anne wants nothing to do with 'Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's drama'

'Anne is her father’s daughter and he frequently chooses to distance himself from such issues,' said an expert

Princess Anne wants to keep herself away from the drama existing between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and the royal family.



When Harry was pictured talking candidly to Prince William and Kate Middleton at Prince Philip's funeral, his aunt and father kept him at bay.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward said, "Anne has no need to get involved in the Harry and Meghan drama at all.

"Remember she is her father’s daughter and he frequently chooses to distance himself from issues he didn’t consider his business," she added.

Tensions became rife when Harry participated in the Oprah Winfrey interview and dropped some bombshell revelations about his relatives.

"As I've said before, I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we're on different paths."

He added he felt "trapped" within the royal family, as he said: “I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped. But the moment that I met Meg, and our worlds collided in the most amazing of ways and then [I began] to see how trapped within the system, like, the rest of my family are.