Fri Jul 02, 2021
July 2, 2021

BTS tickle funny bones with funny banter in ‘Autograph Time’ video

Fri, Jul 02, 2021
BTS tickle funny bones with funny banter in ‘Autograph Time’ video

BTS recently released their official virtual CD signing event and even left fans in fits of laughter with their funny banter throughout the six minute lighting.

For those unversed, the CD signing is part of BTS’ new limited edition trend and is already becoming incredibly hard to acquire.

During the course of the video the boys engaged in fun banter and even joked that their ‘broken’ CDs might end up becoming limited edition stock.

Check it out below:

