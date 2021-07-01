Ashley Tisdale shares Vanessa Hudgens' first meeting with daughter

Ashley Tisdale has touched upon her daughter Jupiter Iris’ first meeting with bff Vanessa Hudgens.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the actress spoke about the "surreal" moment and shared that their first interaction was very "cool".

"It was awesome. It was really cool. It's just like such a surreal moment," she said.

"She just fell in love with Vanessa. I think she just knew how important she was to me because she reached out her arms to her," she added.

"Vanessa was just teary-eyed and she just couldn't believe ... she just kept on staring at her. It was so cute."