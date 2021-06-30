Dua Lipa gears up to ‘explore’ acting after ‘heartbreaking’ tour postponement

Lyricist and singer Dua Lipa is reportedly ‘heartbroken’ over her world tour getting postponed and in an attempt to get over her grief, has decided to explore the world of acting.

The singer announced her desire to test out her sea legs during her interview with The Sun and was even quoted saying, “I would really like to. It is something I’m definitely up for exploring and figuring it out, maybe with a small role first.”

The levitating singer added, “I am quite intrigued and excited about the prospect of doing something else at some point.”

