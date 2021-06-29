Kim Kardashian hits the Colosseum amid solo Italy trip

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kim Kardashian is living her best single life.
The 40-year-old makeup mogul was spotted hitting the famous Colosseum this Sunday before she joined her friends for lunch.
For her day out, the KUWTK star slipped into a white, low-cut, long-sleeve bodysuit tucked into blue high-waisted shorts. The SKIMSfounder paired her look with blue sunglasses and a pink-and-blue choker necklace.
The Roman holiday comes as Kim's first after filing a divorce from husband Kanye West.