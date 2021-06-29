 
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 29, 2021

Kim Kardashian hits the Colosseum amid solo Italy trip

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 29, 2021
Kim Kardashian hits the Colosseum amid solo Italy trip
Kim Kardashian hits the Colosseum amid solo Italy trip

Kim Kardashian is living her best single life.

The 40-year-old makeup mogul was spotted hitting the famous Colosseum this Sunday before she joined her friends for lunch.

For her day out, the KUWTK star slipped into a white, low-cut, long-sleeve bodysuit tucked into blue high-waisted shorts. The SKIMSfounder paired her look with blue sunglasses and a pink-and-blue choker necklace.

The Roman holiday comes as Kim's first after filing a divorce from husband Kanye West.

