Kim Kardashian hits the Colosseum amid solo Italy trip

Kim Kardashian is living her best single life.

The 40-year-old makeup mogul was spotted hitting the famous Colosseum this Sunday before she joined her friends for lunch.

For her day out, the KUWTK star slipped into a white, low-cut, long-sleeve bodysuit tucked into blue high-waisted shorts. The SKIMSfounder paired her look with blue sunglasses and a pink-and-blue choker necklace.

The Roman holiday comes as Kim's first after filing a divorce from husband Kanye West.



