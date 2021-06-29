Kate Middleton, Prince William to not have any more children? Expert answers

Expert says Kate Middleton, Prince William are done and will not have any more children

Kate Middleton and Prince William crushed the dreams of royal fans after it was revealed that an announcement from the Kensington Palace was about one of the Duchess's royal projects, and not her pregnancy.



As teased by Pod Save the Queen host Russell Myers, Kate was waiting to reveal an exciting news which left many believing she is pregnant with her fourth child.

However, the news was about her landmark project, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. Myers later apologised for “setting the cat amongst the pigeons” with his vague comment.



In the discussion, host Ann Gripper said she believes William and Kate are “done” and will not have any more children.

“I have to say, first of all, any listeners who were very thoroughly teased by the ‘big announcement’ that was coming from Kensington Palace... I came off the call and [my husband] Ben said, ‘she’s not pregnant again is she?" she said. “I was like, oh gosh that didn’t even cross my mind, I never even thought that some people would think it was a baby.

“Because I just think they’re done, I just think they’ve got three, they’re not going to have anymore unless they have a little accident or afterthought, where they think ‘oh maybe we will go round again’. But I just feel like they're kind of done, complete," Gripper added.