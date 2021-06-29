Britney Spears' sister Jamie is 'proud of her for using her voice'

Jamie went on to say that she would support Britney Spears "ending the consevatorship"

Pop icon Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears has broken her silence regarding the singer's conservatorship after her explosive statement before the court against her father controlling her life and estate.

Turning to her Instagram, Jamie said since her sister had testified in court, she felt she could now comment publicly about the situation.

"Since the day I was born, I've only loved adored and supported my sister," Jamie Lynn Spears said. "I'm so proud of her for using her voice," she said, adding that "I am only concerned about her happiness" and "have nothing to gain or lose either way."

"I don't care if she wants to run away to a rain forest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world," Jamie Lynn Spears said.

Jamie went on to say that she would support Britney Spears "ending the consevatorship or flying to Mars or whatever else she wants to do to be happy."