Ed Sheeran transforms into vampire for Bad Habits music video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ed Sheeran unleashed his inner vampire in his latest music video Bad Habits.
On Friday, the 30-year-old released the music video in which the A Team hitmaker could be seen in his alter ego form.
His character, a vampire, could be seen having fangs as well as his signature hair being swapped for a lighter colour.
"Feels great to be back with my new single. I wanted the video for 'Bad Habits' to play on the nature of habits in a fantastical way so I decided on vampires," he said in a statement.
"It was mega fun getting into character except for the heights (that wasn't so fun). Enjoy x."
Take a look: