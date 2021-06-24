 
Jennifer Aniston shares experience of rude guest star on Friends

Jennifer Aniston shares experience of rude guest star on Friends

Jennifer Aniston got candid about the  time when there was a guest on the set of Friends who was particularly rude.  

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, the actress shared an incident in which the person, who she kept anonymous, was annoyed when the network and producers laughed during a network run-through.

"This person was like, 'Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny,'" she reenacted.

"It was just like, 'What are you doing here? Your attitude—this is not what we're all about.'"

She added, "This is a wonderful, warm place to be, and you're coming into our home and just [expletive] on it." 

