Britney Spears admits social media posts have been ‘lies’ for years

Britney Spears recently admitted that her social media posts have been fabricated lies for years and that she cries herself to sleep each night due to her conservatorship.

The star spoke at length about her grievances with the conservatorship during a virtual court hearing with Judge Penny.

There she admitted, “I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy. It's a lie. I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. Fake it 'til you make it, but now I'm telling you the truth, OK? I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm depressed. I cry every day.”