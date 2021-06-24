Earl of Dumbarton? Real reason why Meghan, Harry rejected Archie's title

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn’t like the idea of Archie being called the Earl of Dumbarton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry rejected the title of 'Earl of Dumbarton' for Archie, because they thought it could become a cause of trouble for their son.



As reported by the Telegraph, the couple did not like the title because it contained the word 'dumb.'



“They didn’t like the idea of Archie being called the Earl of Dumbarton because it began with the word ‘dumb’. They were worried about how that might look," a source told the outlet.

Another insider claimed, “It wasn’t just Meghan who pointed out the potential pitfalls, it also bothered Harry.”

In their explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said Archie was denied the title of Prince after birth.

She said: “In those months when I was pregnant we have in tandem the conversation of, you won’t be given security, not going to be given a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”