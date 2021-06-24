Feuding Prince Harry, William leave father Charles 'very hurt and upset'

Prince Harry and William have been in an intense fallout leaving Prince Charles grieved

Prince Harry and William's fallout has wrecked Prince Charles, making him feel devastated.



As revealed by a close friend, the Prince of Wales has been left 'shell-shocked' after his sons turned against each other.

"He is very hurt and upset [by the ongoing fallout]," the source told PEOPLE.



With additional chapters coming to light of royal historian Robert Lacey's book Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, Harry and William have been in an intense fallout ever since the latter expressed concerns over the speed at which his brother's relationship with Meghan Markle evolved.

Lacey revealed that tensions deepened when Palace staffers accused Meghan of bullying them.

Meanwhile, Harry and William reunited at Prince Philip's funeral in April, after more than a year.

"Everyone was optimistic," a source close to the royal household told the outlet, "but nothing really happened." Another close source added, "There was not really any time to build bridges."