Princess Eugenie leaves baby at home for a night out with Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie left her baby August at home to enjoy a night out with her hubby Jack Brooksbank.



The royal couple appeared to make the most of their evening off baby duties at swanky restaurant Isabel in London on Tuesday.

Eugenie and Jack, who welcomed their son in February, attended a dinner hosted by author Poppy Jamie to celebrate the launch of her book Happy Not Perfect.



The 30-year-old princess looked smashing as she put on a glamorous display for outing, rocking a gorgeous black dress which she teamed with a coat and heels in the same colour.



The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, were all smiles as they enjoyed dreamy moments together.



On Sunday, Eugenie shared a new post on her Instagram page, featuring previously unseen photos showing the bond between Jack Brooksbank and their son, August Philip Hawke.