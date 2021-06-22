Bella Hadid says Anwar is her favourite member of her family

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bella and Gigi Hadid's brother Anwar Hadid on Tuesday celebrated his 22nd birthday.
Bella took to her Instagram stories to wish her younger brother on his birthday.
Sharing a throwback video of Anwar's previous birthday, the model wrote, "I wish I could be with you today like this".
Bella called Anwar her favorite man in the world and her favorite part of her family.
Anwar Hadid,who is a famous model, has been dating British singer Dua Lipa.