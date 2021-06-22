 
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 22, 2021

Bella Hadid says Anwar is her favourite member of her family

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 22, 2021
Bella Hadid says Anwar is her favourite member of her family

Bella and Gigi Hadid's brother Anwar Hadid on Tuesday celebrated his 22nd birthday.

Bella took to her Instagram stories to wish her younger brother  on his  birthday.

Sharing a throwback video of Anwar's previous birthday, the model wrote, "I wish I could be with you today like this".

Bella called Anwar her favorite man in the world and her favorite part of her family.



Anwar Hadid,who is a famous model, has been dating British singer Dua Lipa.

