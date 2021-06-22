Alex Rodriguez enjoys lunch with ex wife Synthia Scurtis after Jennifer Lopez breakup

Alex Rodriguez is cherishing precious family moments with his former wife Synthia Scurtis .

The 45-year-old was spotted on a lunch date with Curtis and their daughters Natasha and Ella.

The former Yankee was spotted at Bar Pitti, Manhattan on Monday. The duo was also joined by Scurtis’ new husband, Angel Nicolas.

Rodriguez is currently on a trip with the group in the Hamptons, at a rented mansion in Bridgehampton.

