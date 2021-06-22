 
Tue Jun 22, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 22, 2021

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 22, 2021
Alex Rodriguez enjoys lunch with ex wife Synthia Scurtis after Jennifer Lopez breakup

Alex Rodriguez is cherishing precious family moments with his former wife Synthia Scurtis .

The 45-year-old was spotted on a lunch date with Curtis and their daughters Natasha and Ella. 

The former Yankee was spotted at Bar Pitti, Manhattan on Monday. The duo was also joined by Scurtis’ new husband, Angel Nicolas.

Rodriguez is currently on a trip with the group in the Hamptons, at a rented mansion in Bridgehampton.

