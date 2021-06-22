Ten ex-staffers gear up to testify against Meghan Markle in bullying probe

Meghan Markle's battle with the Firm is starting to get messier than anyone could have anticipated earlier, amidst the bullying allegations placed against her.



The Mirror citing sources, report that at least ten former staffers of the Firm are gearing up to provide evidence that the Duchess of Sussex created a ‘toxic work environment’ and ‘bullied’ members of her staff.

Back in March, an independent law firm was asked to launch a review of working practices that were taking place within the Palace.

Sources cited by the report said that the former actor will be demanding a “point-by-point” breakdown of the claims that were made by the staff as she shoots down all the allegations that were thrown against her.

Earlier, it was also reported by the same portal that the bullying case may aggravate as a “brutal showdown” is likely to take place between Meghan and the employees of the Firm.