Meghan Markle wants to return to UK for Queen’s platinum jubilee, says her friend

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and journalist Omid Scobie has said that the Duchess of Sussex is planning to return to the UK next summer to join Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations.



Queen Elizabeth is the first British monarch to celebrate platinum jubilee, having acceded to the throne on 6th February 1952, when she was 25 years old.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s friend Omid Scobie, who is also the author of Finding Freedom says the Duchess wants to make a visit to UK in June 2022 to participate in the platinum jubilee celebrations marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Queen will celebrate her platinum jubilee in the first week of June 2022.

The royal family has confirmed plans to celebrate Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Queen actually took over on February 6, but seeing as that was also the date of King George VI's death, she pushed the celebrations back to the June 2022.