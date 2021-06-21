Kylie Jenner shares loved-up snap with Travis Scott to mark Father's Day

Kylie Jenner, who recently confirmed her romantic relationship with her beau Travis Scott during a red carpet event in New York, paid a gushing Father's Day tribute to him on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old makeup mogul shared a PDA-filled photo with the rapper, showing her being more smitten than ever with him during a boat ride along with their three-year-old daughter Stormi.

She captioned the post: "Happy father's day @travisscott one day isn't enough to honor the dad you are. we are so blessed to have you .."

In the sweet photo, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty and her on-again boyfriend Travis can be seen leaning in for a kiss while enjoying a luxury boat ride with baby.



Previously, the lovebirds delighted fans as they gave their romance another chance as they hit the red carpet at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York along with their child.

Kylie Jenner shared the the new romantic snap to her Instagram page to mesmerise fans and followers, apparently giving a glimpse into their rekindled romance.