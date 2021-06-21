 
close
Sun Jun 20, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Shehzad Hameed
June 21, 2021

Kylie Jenner shares loved-up snap with Travis Scott to mark Father's Day

Entertainment

Shehzad Hameed
Mon, Jun 21, 2021
Kylie Jenner shares loved-up snap with Travis Scott to mark Fathers Day

Kylie Jenner, who recently  confirmed her romantic relationship with her beau Travis Scott during a red carpet event in New York,  paid a gushing Father's Day tribute to him on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the  23-year-old makeup mogul shared a PDA-filled photo with the rapper, showing her being more smitten than ever with him during a boat ride along with their three-year-old daughter Stormi.

She  captioned the post: "Happy father's day @travisscott one day isn't enough to honor the dad you are. we are so blessed to have you .." 

In the sweet photo, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty and her on-again boyfriend Travis can be seen leaning in for a kiss while enjoying a luxury boat ride with baby.

Previously, the lovebirds delighted fans as they gave their romance another chance as they hit the red carpet at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York along with their child.

Kylie Jenner shared the the new romantic snap to her Instagram page to mesmerise fans and followers, apparently giving a glimpse into their rekindled romance.

Latest News

More From Entertainment