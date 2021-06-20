Princes Harry and William put aside drama and get in touch for Princess Diana’s sake

The feuding brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry seemed to have reunited and called truce out of respect for their late mother Princess Diana.



With the 60th birth anniversary of their mother on July 1 drawing closer, reports have revealed that Harry and William are calling truce to put up a united front to pay tribute to her.

The Sun reported that the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex are in touch through “minimal texts” amidst their escalating feud.

It was further revealed that the two warring brothers will leave Kensington Palace side by side to show respect to the late Princess of Wales and unveil the statue made in her honour.

Harry and William will then be delivering their respective speeches at the event.

An insider spoke to the outlet and said: “Harry and William have only communicated by text since the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. There have not been any personal chats or proper talks, just a very brief and minimal exchange of text messages.”

“The relationship is still very much strained and there’s no sign yet that there will be any sort of coming together any time soon,” the insider shared. The boys will walk out together out of respect for their mum but there’s been no reconciliation,” they revealed.

“Charles will leave the boys to it. Harry will need to quarantine for at least five days when he lands in England, most likely at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.”

“Charles has made it quite clear he will not be around beyond that because he is going to Scotland. There is no planned meeting,” added the grapevine.