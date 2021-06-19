Kate Middleton flaunts her grace as she steps out in gorgeous dress

Kate Middleton won hearts of royal fans with her latest outing in pale blue dress carrying a multi-colored umbrella to protect herself from rain during her visit to the London School of Economics .

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the school on Friday to take part in a roundtable session about their inaugural report 'Big Change Starts Small.'

The 39-year-old royal appeared to be supermodel in chic outfit, giving fans major style envy as she rocked a stunning pale blue dress.

Prince William's sweetheart was all smiles and apparently enjoying the pleasant weather on her way to the school where she launched her new initiative 'The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.'

Kate wore pointy-toe pumps, a gold bangle bracelet, and a stunning necklaces. She also carried a multi-colored umbrella as the rain poured down around her to elevate her look.

The royal's new initiative will focus on the importance of early development and education for children during their formative years, in hopes to create a better society.

The proud mom of Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis shared the news of the launch on social media and explained the cause of her new initiative.

Kate Middleton also met with the parents who helped her understand the importance of supporting parents with young, developing children at the Kensington Palace.