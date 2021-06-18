 
Fri Jun 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 18, 2021

Eminem fans are convinced the rapper would hit back at Mariah Carey for mocking him

Eminem fans are convinced the rapper would hit back at Mariah Carey for mocking him

Eminem fans are convinced that the Detroit rapper would soon hit back  at Mariah Carey who took a swipe at him   in her latest video on TikTok.

Mariah  targeted Em in her new TikTok video in which she participates in the Wipe It Down challenge.

The video shows the  singer turning  into an Eminem impersonator as she wipes the mirror in the video. The impersonator looks much like the person in the “Obsessed” video.

Eminem claims to have dated Mariah in 2001 for few months but Mariah  Carey denies dating Slim Shady.

She  addressed the rumors of a romance with Em in 2009, in her song titled "Obsessed", suggesting that the Detroit rapper was obsessed with her.

