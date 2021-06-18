Billie Eilish wants her new album to break people up: ‘Don’t get taken advantage of!’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Grammy award winning singer Billie Eilish recently got candid about her desire to help fans break up with their controlling partners.
The singer got candid about her feelings during a recent interview with Rolling Stone.
There she began by explaining her intentions and was quoted saying, “I hope people break up with their boyfriends because of it. And I hope they don’t get taken advantage of.”