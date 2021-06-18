Kim Kardashian responds to Van Jones dating rumors

Kim Kardashians is spilling the beans on her love life in Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion episode.

Speaking with host Andy Cohen on Thursday's show, Kim briefly touched on her bond with ex-husband Kanye West, although she did not detail the reasons for their split.

"My marriage with Kanye and my kids was, is so real and lots of love and that to me was like my first real marriage," Kim revealed.

"If I asked you point blank, 'Why did your marriage not work?' what would you attribute it to?" Andy, 53, persuaded.

"I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not like, one specific thing that happened on either part," the KKW Beauty mogul said. "I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision. And like, in no way would I want someone to think that I didn't give it my all, or not really try. You know, we have four kids. There's nothing that I think parents would want more than to see, or even kids want more, than to see their parents together. I grew up and I lived that myself."

Andy then went on to ask if Kim is seeing American political commentator Van Jones.

"There are rumors that you're dating Van Jones," Andy said.

"Van texted me and was like, 'This rumor has gotten me so many dates and I'm so grateful,'" Kim replied.

Andy then asked, "There are rumors that you're dating Maluma."

"No, I'm not dating either one - not Van Jones, not Maluma," Kim said. "I've known him, I've seen him a few times, always in Miami, such a nice guy. So nice."