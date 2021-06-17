Osman Bey vanquishes Mangol raiders in episode 64 of 'Kurulus:Osman'

Osman Bey and his lieutenants comes under Mangol attack as the Turkish warrior returns after his meeting with Seljuk Sultan Mesud.

In the latest episode of the hit TV series "Kurulus:Osman", Osman and his companions are ambushed by a group of enemies in a forest.

Episode 64 of season 2 of the historical TV series features a fierce battle between Osman and Mongols.

Kurulus: Osman is aired on a local Turkish TV channel every Wednesday before it is watched by millions of people in foreign languages on social media.