Jennifer Lopez's ex Marc Anthony shares thoughts on Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lopez ex-husband Marc Anthony is fully supportive of his romance with Ben Affleck.



JLo recently introduced her kids, twins Max and Emme, Affleck over a family dinner in Malibu.

Jennifer Lopez recently introduced her kids, twins Max and Emme, to boyfriend Ben Affleck over a family dinner in Malibu.



The Latino singer's ex-husband Marc Anthony, who shares joint custody of the kids, opened up about what he thinks about her dating Affleck.

“Marc trusts Jen’s decision to introduce Ben to their kids,” an insider revealed.

“Ben would love for JLo and his kids to meet, he thinks they’d definitely get along. But that all depends on Jennifer Garner. He’s not pushing it until everyone is comfortable with it, he knows better," said the source.

They further added, “Ben’s a really good man and he’s a great father, she can never take that away from him. The kids adore him.”

Marc, 52, and JLo, 51, were married for a decade — from June 2004 to June 2014.