Prince William sick of royal family drama: 'Tensions brewing with Harry'

Prince William has been at odds with Prince Harry ever since he exited the royal family.



The Duke of Cambridge is not liking the negativity surrounding the royal family at the moment.

An insider revealed, “The royal family, especially Prince William, is sick of all the drama being played out so publicly,” the source said.

The source added that “tension is brewing” ahead of Princess Diana's memorial unveiling ceremony, which is set to bring the two brothers together, after Prince Philip's death.

“They’ve agreed to put their issues [aside] in public, but behind closed doors, everyone is bracing for a showdown,” the insider continued. “[Harry and William’s] relationship has been strained for months. They’re due for a long talk to hash out their issues.”