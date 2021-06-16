Kate Middleton and Prince William's 9 videos fail to garner interest

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have amassed more than half a million subscribers on their official YouTube channel which they launched one month ago.

Fans are allowed to comment on Prince William and Kate Middleton 's "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" channel.





The pair has posted only 10 video of their activities as senior members of the British royal family in one month.

The couple's first video on YouTube has more than 4 million views while nine others have failed to garner much interest as none of them went on to cross a million views .



