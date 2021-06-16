 
close
Wed Jun 16, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 16, 2021

Jennifer Lopez 'crushed' after 2004 break up with Ben Affleck

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 16, 2021

Jennifer Lopez was said to be "crushed" after her break up with Ben Affleck in 2004.

A source told Page Six, that the On the Floor hit maker always saw the Argo star as "the one that got away" when they broke up.

“Jennifer always saw Ben as the one that got away,” the source said.

“She was crushed after they broke up, though she felt at the time that she had no other choice but to call off their engagement.”

However, it seems that the Hustlers stars won’t make that same mistake again as the duo recently reignited their romance.

The duo made it apparent that they are definitely back together as they we caught packing on the PDA during a dinner for the singer's sister's birthday. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment