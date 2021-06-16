Jennifer Lopez 'crushed' after 2004 break up with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was said to be "crushed" after her break up with Ben Affleck in 2004.

A source told Page Six, that the On the Floor hit maker always saw the Argo star as "the one that got away" when they broke up.

“Jennifer always saw Ben as the one that got away,” the source said.

“She was crushed after they broke up, though she felt at the time that she had no other choice but to call off their engagement.”

However, it seems that the Hustlers stars won’t make that same mistake again as the duo recently reignited their romance.

The duo made it apparent that they are definitely back together as they we caught packing on the PDA during a dinner for the singer's sister's birthday.