 
close
Wed Jun 16, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 16, 2021

Dwayne Johnson weighs in on future of running as president

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 16, 2021

Dwayne Johnson has many people across the US supporting him for becoming president.

A recent poll unveiled that 46 percent would graciously support the Jumanji star if he ever ran for the US presidential elections.

Speaking to People about this, the actor was humbled to even be supported for the major role.

"I love our country to my core and I'm endlessly grateful for the opportunities I've had here, as a half-Black, half-Samoan kid being able to work my ass off knowing tenacity opens doors," he said.

"In a lot of ways, I'm indebted to our great country for it."

The actor stresses that he is "not a politician nor did I ever have political passions, and quite frankly I'm not sure I even have the patience or resignation to deal with the B.S. that comes with politics and politicians."

"But when 46 percent of Americans say they're in favor of me becoming president, that forces me to humbly and respectfully stand up, listen and learn."

Latest News

More From Entertainment