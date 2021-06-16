Jennifer Lopez to star, produce sci-fi movie Atlas

Jennifer Lopez will be gracing the small screen as she is set to star on Netflix’s new movie Atlas.

According to Deadline, the 51-year-old will star and produce the sci-fi thriller.

The film follows the life of a woman Atlas who will have to go against an AI solider in a bid to save humanity.

To defeat the rogue solider, she must, according to the outlet, "work with the one thing she fears most - another AI”.

The news comes days after her multi-year production deal with the streaming giant was announced.

The actress' Nuyorican Productions signed a deal where they will develop feature films and television series, as well as scripted and unscripted content.

"I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix," she said in a news release.

"Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past."