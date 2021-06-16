Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted getting cozy at Nobu as their romance heats up

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted enjoying dreamy moments together during a romantic outing. The celebrity duo got affectionate over the weekend, locking lips at Nobu in Malibu.



Ben and Jennifer have given another chance to their romance after 17 years of their failed engagement.



The two, who split up in 2004 but reunited following Lopez’s March breakup with Alex Rodriguez, were photographed Sunday getting cozy at their favorite place in the town.

This is the first time they have been caught nuzzling since the hot couple began hanging out again in late April, sparking excited declarations that Bennifer 2.0 was happening.



The former couple's latest outing came shortly after they reconnected in Los Angeles last month. Lopez and Affleck are likely to make big announcement about their renewed relationship anytime soon.

Affleck seemingly returned to life months after shocking breakup with Cuban-born actress Ana de Armas, who will star in the next James Bond movie No Time To Die.

Lopez, who has also ended engagement to baseball player turned entrepreneur Alex Rodriguez, was all smile with the father of three as the two have reportedly decided to give their romance another chance.

Jennifer Lopez has also introduced her boyfriend Affleck to her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme (whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony).