A$AP Rocky talks about his rift with Trump after his Swedish assault case

A$AP Rocky addressed his relations with former president of the United States, Donald Trump, clarifying that everything was "good."

After the world premiere of his documentary, titled Stockholm Syndrome, at the Tribeca Film Festival, the 32-year-old musician was asked about whether or not he has a rift going on with Trump.

The rapper had responded: “Nah, we good.”

He had been put behind bars in Sweden for 33 days in 2019 after he and two members of his entourage had allegedly assaulted a teenager. Rocky, born as Rakim Mayers, was given a suspended sentence and was ordered to pay a $1,300 fine to the alleged victim.

Footage that had come afloat at the time showed the rapper and his entourage being followed by two locals in Stockholm before the fiasco broke out.

Meanwhile, Trump had supported Rocky by personally hitting up the Swedish prime minister and calling for his release.

After he got out of jail, some reports had claimed that a few people around the former president were not too pleased with the rapper for not thanking him for helping him with his release.

However, Rocky clarified during the radio show The Breakfast Club in 2020 that he had thanked him.