Mon Jun 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 14, 2021

William and Harry have 'burned all bridges' with no chances of reunion

Mon, Jun 14, 2021

'Until there is an element of trust Harry and William cannot reconcile,' says insider 

Prince William and Harry drifted further apart after the latter's explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey.

The two brothers cannot reconcile until 'trust is fully restored,' said royal expert Robert Jobson.

"The problem they've had so far is that any conversation with Prince Charles or Prince William it seems to be aired on US TV first and the whole thing is public.

"Until there is an element of trust between all of these characters, I can't see how they can go forward.

"We've had this row this week with the BBC and legal letters for a story that was true," the editor of Evening Standard said.

