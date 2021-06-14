Nick Jonas dedicates a sweet Instagram post to Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas dedicated a sweet Instagram post to his wife Priyanka Chopra, who is in London for the shooting of Citadel.



The Find You singer took to Instagram and shared a cosy photo with wifey as he is missing his ladylove desperately.

Nick dedicated the post to Priyanka and the fans can’t stop gushing over the ‘cutest couple ever’.

He wrote in the caption “Her. That’s it. That’s the post. Missing my (Love)” followed by a heart emoticon.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and lovely comments. Some called them a cutest couple ever.



The Sky Is Pink actress is currently in London while her husband is in Los Angeles. The celebrity couple reunited last month in US for the Billboard Music Awards 2021, which was hosted by Nick.