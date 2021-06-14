 
Mon Jun 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 14, 2021

Meghan Markle and Princess Diana both faced similar problems with the Queen

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 14, 2021

Princess Diana and Meghan Markle both faced similar struggles during their royal lives.

Author and noted expert Matthew Dennison explained how the late Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex both had similar problems with Queen Elizabeth II.

Per The Mirror, Dennison explained: "The Queen doesn’t talk about her own feelings and she doesn’t encourage others to talk about their feelings either.”

"Diana had meeting after meeting with the Queen, who ultimately felt it was the same conversation happening over and over again. Diana never forgot who her mother-in-law was and that provided a barrier that was not of the Queen’s making," he shared.

"I don’t know if Meghan was overawed in that sense because Meghan was a grown woman with experience of life when she joined the royal family whereas Diana was a young girl. But I think both women wanted something from the Queen that they didn’t get,” he added. 

