Mon Jun 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 14, 2021

Gigi Hadid sets internet ablaze with her ultra-glam look

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 14, 2021

Style icon Gigi Hadid sent pulses racing as she showed off her ultra-glam look in latest Instagram post.

The 26-year-old supermodel shared her new photo with a cryptic caption on Instagram Sunday, flaunting super hot look with stunning makeup techniques.

The Khai's mom's  post suggests she would soon introduce a new project or brand as she captioned the post: "Coming soon."

The fashionista, who thrills fans with her fashion sense, wore a heavier makeup to elevate her beauty.

Gigi's post garnered massive likes from her fans and admirers who took no time to lavish praise on the style queen for her ravishing look.

