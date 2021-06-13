Sources weigh in on Britney Spears’ upcoming conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears has reportedly been granted permission to attend her conservatorship hearing.

The report has been brought forward by Us Weekly and according to their findings; Britney’s lawyers have made a special plea on her behalf, asking for her attendance at the trial.

For those unversed, the hearing for Britney’s conservatorship case will be held on June 23rd and a judge has allowed her to be present on an “expedited basis.”