Sun Jun 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 13, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'bleeding royal currency' after Megxit

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 13, 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘bleeding royal currency’ after Megxit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly worried about the status of their ‘royal currency’ as well as the extent to which it is being depleted.

The claim has been brought forward by royol commentator Sarah Vine and during her interview with Palace Confidential on Mail+, she was quoted saying, “Archie doesn't have an obviously royal name. He was named when they were in the fold.”

“Now that they're perhaps worried about their royal currency being depleted, they've now given this child a name that isn't just associated with Elizabeth it's Lilibet. No one else in the world apart from the Queen is Lilibet.”

