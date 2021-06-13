Angelina Jolie sparks reunion buzz with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller

Angelina Jolie sparked reunion buzz with Jonny Miller after she was photographed coming out of his apartment

Angelina Jolie sent tongues wagging after she visited her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller's apartment on Saturday.



The Maleficent actress sparked reunion buzz with Miller after she was photographed coming out of his apartment building in Brooklyn's Dumbo neighbourhood.

Jolie was seen carrying only her Louis Vuitton purse and a pricey bottle of Peter Michael Wine sending hints about a plausible date night with Miller.

The starlet chose to don a long tan trench coat over her outfit and a face mask, and spent almost three hours at the house, as reported by Page Six.

The mother of six was seen enjoying a rainy jog in the same neighbourhood the following morning.