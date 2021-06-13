Raven-Symone reveals how she made incredible fitness transformation

Raven-Symone gave some insight on her fitness journey.

In an appearance on Good Morning America, the actress spilled her secret to losing 30lbs. in three months adding that she did what works best for her and can’t "speak for anybody else".

"I am low-carb as much as I can be," she explained.

"I do very minimal exercise and I am an avid faster. I make sure I have a minimum of 14-hour fast between dinner and break-fast."

"I'm not over here trying to be a little twig,"she said, later adding, "I want to make sure that my body is healthy and prepared to deal with old age."

The 35-year-old also got candid about how she had previously tried to lose weight as well as the challenges to do it in front of the public eye.

"The way people were treating me while I was bigger was emotionally damaging," she said.

"When I lost weight, I remember the moment I went on the red carpet and in my head I was cussing everyone out. I'm like, 'Wow, now you want to look at me because I'm skinny, thanks.'"