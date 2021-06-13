Florence Pugh teases fans to a hilarious moment from Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow

English actress Florence Pugh appears to be excited as her first movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe - Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow- is being released.

The 25-year-old actress portrays Yelena Belova, the younger sister to Scarlett Johansson’s famous Marvel character Natasha Romanoff.

Taking to Instagram, excited Florence Pugh shared a behind-the-scenes photo in which she and Scarlett Johansson can be seen sharing the light moment.



"One month. July 9th. Watch us goons mess about with some bikes and shoot some stuff… #lookingsocool #blackwidow," Florence Pugh penned the caption alongside the post.

Both the actresses - Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson - are seen riding a motorbike in the snap.



The release of the Marvel movie Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow has delayed multiple times thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the movie has got its release date, at last as it will premiere at theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access next month.



Marvel Studios continues to build up the excitement with the help of posters and exciting clips from the film in the run-up to the movie's release.

Making her MCU debut, Florence Pugh has high hopes for her career jump from the movie.



Check out the latest trailer of Black Widow:







