 
close
Sat Jun 12, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 12, 2021

Nicole Kidman touches on her struggles as new casting for Lucille Ball

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 12, 2021
Nicole Kidman touches on her struggles as new casting for Lucille Ball

Renowned actress Nicole Kidman recently got candid about having to get out of her comfort zone with a biographical casting as the iconic Lucille Ball.

The actor got candid during her interview with Variety and was even quote saying, “I've had to put in an enormous amount of time on Lucille Ball right now, because she has a very particular way of speaking.”

She also commented upon Lucille Ball’s ‘stand-out’ star quality and admitted that it was “just one of the most talented people to ever roam the earth. I am way out of my comfort zone right now, Chris! I'm free-falling. I'd like to be funny. I'm never cast funny.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment