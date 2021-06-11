 
Fri Jun 11, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 11, 2021

Hailey Bieber leaves fans gushing as she flaunts her killer curves in white top

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Hailey Bieber flaunted  her envy-inducing runway physique in sports bra and shorts after workout in West Hollywood on Thursday.

The 24-year-old catwalk queen looked stunning as she appeared in the sunshine with her light brunette tresses scraped up into a effortlessly stylish do.

Justin bieber's sweetheart left Pilates class with her gym-honed abs and legs on full display. Clad in an olive green matching pair of workout shorts.

The charming model jazzed up the look with her signature gold hoop earrings and layers of necklaces.

The most eye-catching of all was the jaw-dropping diamond ring her husband Justin Bieber proposed to her with in the Bahamas back in 2018.

