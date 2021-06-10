Queen Elizabeth marks Prince Philip's 100th birthday by planting a rose

Queen Elizabeth on Thursday marked the 100th birthday of her late husband Prince Philip by planting a rose.

According to a statement, the rose was plated in the East Terrace Garden in Windsor Castle.

The rose named in The Duke's memory, was gifted by The RHS, Charity Organizatio of which the Queen is Patron.

The statement said, "In 1956 His Royal Highness founded The @dofeuk Award scheme which he described as a ‘do-it-yourself growing up kit.’

For every Duke of Edinburgh Rose sold, a donation will be made to The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Living Legacy Fund."

It added, "The Fund will give a million more young people, from all circumstances and backgrounds, the opportunity to achieve a DofE Award.

Each rose purchased will help establish new DofE centres, deepen existing support, and train thousands more Leaders and volunteers."



