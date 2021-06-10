Angelina Jolie has 'no words' for India's worsening situation amid pandemic

Angelina Jolie said her heart aches to think about what is happening in the country

Angelina Jolie came forth opening up about her thoughts of the deadly COVID-19 wave ravaging India.

The Maleficent starlet said her heart aches to think about what is happening in the country, during an interview with NDTV.



"I would certainly say to the people of India, with a very heavy heart, there is just really no words to express the grief, solidarity, for all that the people of India are suffering," Jolie told the outlet.

International celebrities like Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas, Will Smith and Camila Cabello earlier urged people to help India as much as they can.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jolie will finally enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Eternals later this year.



She is all set to star alongside Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek in the movie.